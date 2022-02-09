Hover to Zoom
Flourish Organic Red Blend
750 mLUPC: 0081805102087
We believe good stewardship of the land enables all life to Flourish. By sourcing the purest organically grown grapes, we bring you superb wines while cultivating thriving vineyard habitats for bees and wildlife. This elegant red wine possesses notes of dark cherries, rich vanilla, and well-balanced acidity. It's the perfect addition to BBQ pork, sirloin steak, or grilled lamb dishes.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Sourced from California
- ABV 13%
- Perfect addition to BBQ pork, sirloin steak, or grilled lamb
- Notes of dark cherries and rich vanilla