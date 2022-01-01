Features. The all new Exy Shelf System - Portable storage solution for any space.. Just lift and lock each Exy Shelf tower for sturdy versatile shelving anywhere you need it.. The individual tower design lets you customize your shelf system to fit the space you have.. Great for organizing closets, the kids’ play room, your home office, workshop, garage - you will find endless uses for your Exy Shelf. Portable - easy to use for temporary housing like Dorm Rooms or Apartments. Strong - Each shelf on your Exy Shelf Tower will support 40 lbs. (evenly distributed) thanks to the reinforced shelf tray and steel construction.. Folds down for compact storage when not in use.. Color - White. Dimension - 32 h x 34 w x 14 d in.