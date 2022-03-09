Hover to Zoom
Foco Coconut Juice
11.8 fl ozUPC: 0001622990114
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (350 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar26g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Young Coconut Juice (80%), Water, Sugar, Young Coconut Pulp
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More