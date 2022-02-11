Hover to Zoom
Folgers 1850 Black Gold Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods
60 ctUPC: 1002550060508
Purchase Options
Product Details
A smooth blend of 100 percent Arabica beans, 1850 Black Gold Dark Roast Coffee delivers notes of sweet dark cocoa. 1850 Black Gold Coffee is made with fire-roasted, steel-cut coffee beans using time-honored roasting and grinding techniques for a timeless taste. Its unique complexity, body, and strength are crafted for modern-day trailblazers who dare to discover new territory.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8 FL OZ
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coffee.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More