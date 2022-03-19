Folgers 1850 Trailblazer Medium-Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Folgers 1850 Trailblazer Medium-Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods

60 ctUPC: 1002550060507
Purchase Options

Product Details

A smooth blend of 100 percent Arabica beans, 1850 Trailblazer Medium-Dark Roast Coffee delivers roasted nut and caramelized flavor notes. 1850 Trailblazer Coffee is made with fire-roasted, steel-cut coffee beans using time-honored roasting and grinding techniques for a timeless taste. Its unique complexity, body, and strength produce a satisfying and balanced coffee to help you blaze your own trails. This pack includes 6 boxes of 10 K-Cup Pods designed for Keurig single-cup coffee makers.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8 FL OZ
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coffee.

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More