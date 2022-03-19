A smooth blend of 100 percent Arabica beans, 1850 Trailblazer Medium-Dark Roast Coffee delivers roasted nut and caramelized flavor notes. 1850 Trailblazer Coffee is made with fire-roasted, steel-cut coffee beans using time-honored roasting and grinding techniques for a timeless taste. Its unique complexity, body, and strength produce a satisfying and balanced coffee to help you blaze your own trails. This pack includes 6 boxes of 10 K-Cup Pods designed for Keurig single-cup coffee makers.