Folgers Black Silk Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods
Product Details
Wake up to a bold, yet exceptionally smooth blend with a rich, robust taste. Folgers Black Silk Coffee is just what dark-roast coffee fans are looking for. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer and, in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coffee.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More