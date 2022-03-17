Rich and creamy Folgers Caramel Drizzle flavored coffee delights your senses with a bright flavor and sweet, buttery caramel—Everything you could want in a cup of joe. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer and, in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.