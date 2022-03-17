Folgers Caramel Drizzle Coffee K-Cup Pods
Product Details
Rich and creamy Folgers Caramel Drizzle flavored coffee delights your senses with a bright flavor and sweet, buttery caramel—Everything you could want in a cup of joe. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer and, in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coffee, Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More