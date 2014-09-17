Hover to Zoom
Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals Packets
7 ctUPC: 0002550020188
Located in AISLE 11
Take a packet on the go, and instantly savor one seriously delicious cup of coffee. Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee, Single Serve Packets serve up everything you love about your favorite cup of brew — full-bodied flavor and rich aroma in every cup. Just add water, stir and enjoy!
- A classic medium-roast flavor with an enticing aroma
- 100% pure coffee, roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana