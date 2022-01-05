Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Perspective: front
Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Perspective: back
Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee

8 ozUPC: 0002550000034
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

It’s the taste you love with a flip-top jar that’s easy to open! Just one rounded teaspoon yields a cup full of classic Folgers flavor and aroma. Easy to open, easy to use and easy enjoyment with every sip.

  • 100% pure coffee. Roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Just add water, stir and enjoy for a quick instant coffee
  • Easy-open flip top lid seals in freshness
  • Use in recipes to add a rich coffee flavor. Dissolves smoothly in batters and sauces