Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee
8 ozUPC: 0002550000034
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
It’s the taste you love with a flip-top jar that’s easy to open! Just one rounded teaspoon yields a cup full of classic Folgers flavor and aroma. Easy to open, easy to use and easy enjoyment with every sip.
- 100% pure coffee. Roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Just add water, stir and enjoy for a quick instant coffee
- Easy-open flip top lid seals in freshness
- Use in recipes to add a rich coffee flavor. Dissolves smoothly in batters and sauces