Folgers Gourmet Selections Morning Cafe Coffee K-Cup Pods
6 pk / 12 ctUPC: 1002550020204
Product Details
Folgers Gourmet Selections Morning Cafe Coffee is a mild roast coffee with a light-body and bright flavor to start off your morning routine. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer, and in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.
- Mild roast coffee with light and bright flavors
- 100% pure coffee. Roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Enjoy in any Keurig K-Cup Brewer
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
72.0 servings per container
Serving size8 FL OZ
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coffee.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible