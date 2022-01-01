Folgers Gourmet Selections Morning Cafe Coffee is a mild roast coffee with a light-body and bright flavor to start off your morning routine. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer, and in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.

Mild roast coffee with light and bright flavors

100% pure coffee. Roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana

Enjoy in any Keurig K-Cup Brewer