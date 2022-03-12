Give yourself a cozy start with Folgers Hazelnut Cream Flavored K-Cup pods. Its buttery hazelnut flavor and sweet, nutty aroma will warm up any morning. The best part of wakin' up is now the convenience in your cup! With Folgers K-Cup Pods, there’s no measuring and no filter. Just place your K-Cup Pod in your Keurig Brewer, and in less than a minute, you can enjoy one perfectly brewed cup of Folgers Coffee.