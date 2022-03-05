Follow Your Heart Parmesan Grates Vegan Cheese Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Follow Your Heart Parmesan Grates Vegan Cheese

5 ozUPC: 0004956860005
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

Bring a taste of Italy into your kitchen with our new Follow Your Heart® Parmesan! Shake some grated Parmesan on your homemade lasagna, pasta, or pizza. Delight in this dairy-free, soy-free goodness. You can’t go wrong with this vegan Parmesan!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Protein0g
Calcium61mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Potato Starch, Organic Palm Fruit Oil†, Filtered Water, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors (Contains Autolyzed Yeast), Less Than 2% of: Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Nutritional Yeast, Calcium Phosphate, Bamboo Fiber, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Organic Chickpea Miso (Organic Handmade Rice Koji, Organic Whole Chickpeas, Sea Salt, Water, Koji Spores), Sunflower Lecithin, Annatto.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More