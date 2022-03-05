Ingredients

Modified Potato Starch, Organic Palm Fruit Oil†, Filtered Water, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavors (Contains Autolyzed Yeast), Less Than 2% of: Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Nutritional Yeast, Calcium Phosphate, Bamboo Fiber, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Organic Chickpea Miso (Organic Handmade Rice Koji, Organic Whole Chickpeas, Sea Salt, Water, Koji Spores), Sunflower Lecithin, Annatto.

Allergen Info

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

