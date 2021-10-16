Food Earth Organic Indian Split Lentil Curry with Steamed Rice Perspective: front
Food Earth Organic Indian Split Lentil Curry with Steamed Rice Perspective: back
Food Earth Organic Indian Split Lentil Curry with Steamed Rice

10.58 ozUPC: 0081060902021
Product Details

Enjoy the delicious and classic North Indian recipe of Red Gram (an excellent source of vegetarian protein) cooked with Turmeric, Onions, Red Chilli, infused with a fragrant mix of aromatic spices accompanied with the delicate fluffy rice from the Himalayan foothills, prepared with love and sourced organically to give your taste buds a nutritious and flavorful experience!

  • No additives or preservatives
  • Ready to eat
  • Organic and nutrient rich
  • Gluten free
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5pack (150 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Curry (150g): Water, Tomato*, Split Red Gram*, Refined Sunflower Oil*, Split Green Gram*, Salt, Garlic*, Turmeric Powder*, Cumin Seeds*, Red Chilli Powder*, Mustard Seeds*.Rice (150g): Water, Basmati Rice*, Salt, Refined Sunflower Oil*.

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.