Food Earth Organic Indian Split Lentil Curry with Steamed Rice
Product Details
Enjoy the delicious and classic North Indian recipe of Red Gram (an excellent source of vegetarian protein) cooked with Turmeric, Onions, Red Chilli, infused with a fragrant mix of aromatic spices accompanied with the delicate fluffy rice from the Himalayan foothills, prepared with love and sourced organically to give your taste buds a nutritious and flavorful experience!
- No additives or preservatives
- Ready to eat
- Organic and nutrient rich
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Curry (150g): Water, Tomato*, Split Red Gram*, Refined Sunflower Oil*, Split Green Gram*, Salt, Garlic*, Turmeric Powder*, Cumin Seeds*, Red Chilli Powder*, Mustard Seeds*.Rice (150g): Water, Basmati Rice*, Salt, Refined Sunflower Oil*.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More