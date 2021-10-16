Ingredients

Curry (150g): Water, Tomato*, Split Red Gram*, Refined Sunflower Oil*, Split Green Gram*, Salt, Garlic*, Turmeric Powder*, Cumin Seeds*, Red Chilli Powder*, Mustard Seeds*.Rice (150g): Water, Basmati Rice*, Salt, Refined Sunflower Oil*.

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More