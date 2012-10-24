Food Merchants Organic Basil Garlic Polenta Perspective: front
Food Merchants Organic Basil Garlic Polenta Perspective: back
Food Merchants Organic Basil Garlic Polenta

18 ozUPC: 0065920110203
Product Details

If you have ever made polenta, you know how time consuming it can be, stirring endlessly to get just the right consistency. At last, delicious, ready-made Organic Polenta is available and packaged in 18 oz sleeve packs. There is no need for refrigeration and Organic Polenta is shelf stable for nine months. You will love the taste, ease, and versatility of our polenta.

  • Fat Free
  • Pre-Cooked
  • USDA Organic
  • Ready to Heat & Serve

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2half inch slices (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Organic Yellow Corn Meal (Water, Organic Yellow Corn Meal), Organic Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Organic Basil, Tartaric Acid*, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Beta Carotene (Vitamin A)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
