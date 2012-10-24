Food Merchants Organic Basil Garlic Polenta
If you have ever made polenta, you know how time consuming it can be, stirring endlessly to get just the right consistency. At last, delicious, ready-made Organic Polenta is available and packaged in 18 oz sleeve packs. There is no need for refrigeration and Organic Polenta is shelf stable for nine months. You will love the taste, ease, and versatility of our polenta.
- Fat Free
- Pre-Cooked
- USDA Organic
- Ready to Heat & Serve
Cooked Organic Yellow Corn Meal (Water, Organic Yellow Corn Meal), Organic Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Organic Basil, Tartaric Acid*, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Beta Carotene (Vitamin A)
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
