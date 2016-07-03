Ingredients

Flax Oil , * , Filtered Water , Rice Vinegar , * , Chia Oil , * , Garlic Granules , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Onion Powder , * , Italian Herb Blend , * ( Parsley , * , Basil , * , Marjoram , * , Oregano , * , Rosemary , * , Thyme , * , Sage , * ) , Coconut Sugar , * , Tomato Powder , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

