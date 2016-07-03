Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Creamy Italian Superfood Dressing
4 fl ozUPC: 0089155100016
Purchase Options
Product Details
- The Good Fat Dressing!
- Did you know that refined oils are unnatural and may compromise your health?
- At Foods Alive, we ultra-cold press our own fresh oils in small batches and they are never refined. This maximizes the minerals and essential Omega Oils to provide your family with the healthiest superfood dressing on the market! You truly get what you pay for!
- Homemade, from our kitchen to yours! When our flax oil and chia oil unite with vinegar, savory garlic and Italian herbs, it creates a mouth-watering sensation, transporting you to the gourmet kitchens of Tuscany!
- Now everyone, including ornery seniors and finicky kids, can enjoy all the benefits of essential Omega Oils on salads, rice, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, wraps and more!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories115
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Flax Oil , * , Filtered Water , Rice Vinegar , * , Chia Oil , * , Garlic Granules , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Onion Powder , * , Italian Herb Blend , * ( Parsley , * , Basil , * , Marjoram , * , Oregano , * , Rosemary , * , Thyme , * , Sage , * ) , Coconut Sugar , * , Tomato Powder , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More