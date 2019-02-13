Eats like a snack - Fuels like a meal

Enjoy these awesome clusters right from the bag, crumble on salad, or added to your favorite dishes!

Snacking can be healthy when it supplies you with protein, fiber and Omega EFA''s. Enjoy these energy-packed treats on plan trips, road trips, backpacking, camping, school lunches, or as an after workout snack!

With a savory batter crafted from sunflower, pumpkin, hemp and sesame seeds, Foods Alive created the perfect snack for any time of the day.

Foods Alive is a family owned company dedicated to crafting healthy foods, because just like you, they care deeply about the food our family eats. So you''ll only find the highest quality certified organic ingredients in the foods they make.

Foods Alive crackers come to life when they soak raw flax seeds in filtered water to begin the germination (or sprouting) process. This increases nutritional value, bioavailability and makes them easier to chew and digest. Then, they gently dehydrate the crackers overnight at a very low temperature.

The delicate process preserves the vital living enzymes and essential nutrients, while at the same time, creating a crispy, crunchy, savory snack.

This attention to detail allows them to craft all of their products with the highest quality of flavor, freshness and essential nutrition.