Foods Alive Himalayan Pink Salt Fine Ground

14 ozUPC: 0089155100040
Did you know that he word salary comes from the Latin word salarium, which means payment in salt, and that Roman soldiers were paid in salt?

Himalayan Crystals

100% Pure Mineral Salt form a pristine area deep in the Himalayan Mountain Range.

Himalayan Salt has a precise mesh with our body''s inner workings because it contains an almost identical set of elements to those found inside the human body.

Himalayan pink salt can be consumed as a mineral water (Sole), dissolved in a hot bath for a healthy soak and detox, or it can be put directly on your food or used in cooking.

When water and Himalayan Salt combine, they activate to harmonize cell metabolism, by supporting acid/alkaline (pH) balance, re-mineralization of the cells, maintaining proper electrolyte levels, and assist the cleansing of the body through better elimination of toxins and heavy metals.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
395.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium388mg16%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unrefined , Salt .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
