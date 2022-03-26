Did you know that he word salary comes from the Latin word salarium, which means payment in salt, and that Roman soldiers were paid in salt?

Himalayan Crystals

100% Pure Mineral Salt form a pristine area deep in the Himalayan Mountain Range.

Himalayan Salt has a precise mesh with our body''s inner workings because it contains an almost identical set of elements to those found inside the human body.

Himalayan pink salt can be consumed as a mineral water (Sole), dissolved in a hot bath for a healthy soak and detox, or it can be put directly on your food or used in cooking.

When water and Himalayan Salt combine, they activate to harmonize cell metabolism, by supporting acid/alkaline (pH) balance, re-mineralization of the cells, maintaining proper electrolyte levels, and assist the cleansing of the body through better elimination of toxins and heavy metals.