Foods Alive Natural Sesame Oil Cold-Pressed
Product Details
The EFA''s you need!
With its rich and creamy aromatic flavor, our Sesame Oil is sure to delight your senses and nourish your body, mind and spirit.
Our natural sesame oil has a light and delicate flavor making it perfect for dressings, marinades and sauces. It has also been used in massage practices or as a carrier oil for various cosmetics.
Sesame oil has been used for thousands of years in ancient Indian Ayurvedic traditions.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% , Unrefined , Virgin Raw Natural Sesame Seed Oil , * .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More