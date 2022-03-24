The EFA''s you need!

With its rich and creamy aromatic flavor, our Sesame Oil is sure to delight your senses and nourish your body, mind and spirit.

Our natural sesame oil has a light and delicate flavor making it perfect for dressings, marinades and sauces. It has also been used in massage practices or as a carrier oil for various cosmetics.

Sesame oil has been used for thousands of years in ancient Indian Ayurvedic traditions.