The EFA''s you need!

With its rich and creamy aromatic flavor, our Sesame Oil is sure to delight your senses and nourish your body, mind and spirit.

Our natural sesame oil has a light and delicate flavor making it perfect for dressings, marinades and sauces. It has also been used in massage practices or as a carrier oil for various cosmetics.

Sesame oil has been used for thousands of years in ancient Indian Ayurvedic traditions.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , Unrefined , Virgin Raw Natural Sesame Seed Oil , * .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
