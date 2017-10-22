Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Organic Artisan Cold-Pressed Black Sesame Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0089155100013
Product Details
- The EFA's you need!
- With its rich and creamy aromatic flavor, our Black Sesame Oil is sure to delight your senses and nourish your body, mind and spirit.
- Black sesame oil has one of the richest antioxidant profiles among plant oils. For thousands of years it has been used in ancient Indian Ayurvedic traditions for health conditions of the body, oil pulling and therapeutic massage.
- Black sesame oil is anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral and anti-inflammatory.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unrefined , Raw Black Sesame Seed Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
