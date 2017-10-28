Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Organic Artisan Cold-Pressed Chia Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0089155100010
Purchase Options
Product Details
- The EFA's you need!
- Chia seed oil contains more than 60% omega-3 fatty acids, one of natures richest plant sources.
- Chia is a Mayan word meaning ''strength''. Mayan, Aztec and Incan cultures have used chia seeds as staple food for thousands of years to increase endurance and strength.
- Recent studies have health experts turning their attention to this extraordinary nutritious oil.
- Chia oil can also be used as a massage oil or body oil to nourish and replenish your skin.
- You truly get what you pay for! If you don''t find our chia oil to be superior in taste to your current brand, we will buy it back, no questions asked!
- 100% Satisfication Guaranteed
- The perfect addition to smoothies, shakes and salad dressings or bring it to the table and add it to a bowl of soup, rice, pasta and more.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Unrefined Raw Chia Seed Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More