Foods Alive Organic Artisan Cold-Pressed Chia Oil
16 fl ozUPC: 0089155100084
Product Details
- The EFA's you need!
- Chia seed oil contains more than 60% omega-3 fatty acids, one of natures richest plant sources.
- Chia is a Mayan word meaning ''strength''. Mayan, Aztec and Incan cultures have used chia seeds as staple food for thousands of years to increase endurance and strength.
- Recent studies have health experts turning their attention to this extraordinary nutritious oil.
- Chia oil can also be used as a massage oil or body oil to nourish and replenish your skin.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Unrefined Raw Chia Seed Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More