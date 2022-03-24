Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Organic Artisan Cold-Pressed Gold Flax Oil
4 fl ozUPC: 0089155100011
Product Details
- The EFA's you need!
- What you hold in your hand right now, will drastically change the way you think about flax oil!
- We believe the freshest and best tasting flaxseed grows in the most nutrient dense & mineral rich soil.
- We Artisan press samples from several certified organic farmers. Then taste each batch to find the one with the lightest and nuttiest taste, showing its full potential of essential minerals and nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unrefined , Raw Gold Flax Seed Oil , * , Flax Particulate , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredients :
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible