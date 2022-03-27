Foods Alive Organic Black Seed Oil Cold-Pressed Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Black Seed Oil Cold-Pressed

8 fl ozUPC: 0089155100064
Product Details

The EFA''s you need!

Black Seed Oil, also known as Black Cumin Oil, is a remarkable and highly prized nutritive oil.

Black seed oil has been used fro thousands of years by many cultures from around the world. Black Seed oil and black seeds were found in King Tut''s tomb and it is also known to have been used by Cleopatra, Queen Nefertiti and Hippocrates.

Black seed oil has a unique cell structure, and contains vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 ( ALA ) , Omega-6 ( LA ) , Omega-9 ( Oa ) , Other Ingredients : Unrefined , Virgin Raw Black Cumin Seed ( Nigella Sativa ) Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

