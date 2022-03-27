Foods Alive Organic Black Seed Oil Cold-Pressed
Product Details
The EFA''s you need!
Black Seed Oil, also known as Black Cumin Oil, is a remarkable and highly prized nutritive oil.
Black seed oil has been used fro thousands of years by many cultures from around the world. Black Seed oil and black seeds were found in King Tut''s tomb and it is also known to have been used by Cleopatra, Queen Nefertiti and Hippocrates.
Black seed oil has a unique cell structure, and contains vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 ( ALA ) , Omega-6 ( LA ) , Omega-9 ( Oa ) , Other Ingredients : Unrefined , Virgin Raw Black Cumin Seed ( Nigella Sativa ) Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
