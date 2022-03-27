The EFA''s you need!

Black Seed Oil, also known as Black Cumin Oil, is a remarkable and highly prized nutritive oil.

Black seed oil has been used fro thousands of years by many cultures from around the world. Black Seed oil and black seeds were found in King Tut''s tomb and it is also known to have been used by Cleopatra, Queen Nefertiti and Hippocrates.

Black seed oil has a unique cell structure, and contains vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.