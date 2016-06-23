Foods Alive Organic Flax Crackers Original Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Organic Flax Crackers Original

4 ozUPC: 0089155100001
Purchase Options

Product Details

Eats like a snack - Fuels like a meal

Enjoy these awesome crackers right from the bag, use as bread, crumble on salad, or with your favorite dips and spreads!

Just plain and simple, yet so light and tasty! Inside the bag is Foods Alive most popular flavor... perfect for dips, spreads, soups or salads.

Foods Alive is a family owned company dedicated to crafting  healthy foods, because just like you, they care deeply about the food our family eats. So you''ll only find the highest quality certified organic ingredients in the foods they make.

Foods Alive crackers come to life when they soak raw flax seeds in filtered water to begin the germination (or sprouting) process. This increases nutritional value, bioavailability and makes them easier to chew and digest. Then, they gently dehydrate the crackers overnight at a very low temperature.

The delicate process preserves the vital living enzymes and essential nutrients, while at the same time, creating a crispy, crunchy, savory snack.

This attention to detail allows them to craft all of their products with the highest quality of flavor, freshness and essential nutrition.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories135
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13%
Total Carbohydrate7.5g3%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gold Flax Seed , * , Liquid Aminos ( A Non-gmo , Wheat-free Soy Sauce ) , Lemon Juice , *

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More