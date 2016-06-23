Eats like a snack - Fuels like a meal

Enjoy these awesome crackers right from the bag, use as bread, crumble on salad, or with your favorite dips and spreads!

Just plain and simple, yet so light and tasty! Inside the bag is Foods Alive most popular flavor... perfect for dips, spreads, soups or salads.

Foods Alive is a family owned company dedicated to crafting healthy foods, because just like you, they care deeply about the food our family eats. So you''ll only find the highest quality certified organic ingredients in the foods they make.

Foods Alive crackers come to life when they soak raw flax seeds in filtered water to begin the germination (or sprouting) process. This increases nutritional value, bioavailability and makes them easier to chew and digest. Then, they gently dehydrate the crackers overnight at a very low temperature.

The delicate process preserves the vital living enzymes and essential nutrients, while at the same time, creating a crispy, crunchy, savory snack.

This attention to detail allows them to craft all of their products with the highest quality of flavor, freshness and essential nutrition.