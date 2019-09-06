We hit the trail to bring youa nutrient dense mix made with the best stuff from around the globe. Now you can enjoy our delicious and powerful trail mix on your next life-changing adventure!

Our Globe Trekker trail mix is packed with essential proteins, good fats, and dietary fiber to keep you going strong, like Jungle Peanuts from Ecuador, White Mulberries from Turkey, Cacao Nibs from Peru and Goji Berries from the Ningxia province of northern China.