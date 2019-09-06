Foods Alive Organic Globe Trekker Trail Mix
Product Details
We hit the trail to bring youa nutrient dense mix made with the best stuff from around the globe. Now you can enjoy our delicious and powerful trail mix on your next life-changing adventure!
Our Globe Trekker trail mix is packed with essential proteins, good fats, and dietary fiber to keep you going strong, like Jungle Peanuts from Ecuador, White Mulberries from Turkey, Cacao Nibs from Peru and Goji Berries from the Ningxia province of northern China.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Jungle Peanuts , * , Cacao Nibs , * , Goji Berries , * , White Mulberries , * .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
