Foods Alive Organic Globe Trekker Trail Mix Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Globe Trekker Trail Mix

8 ozUPC: 0089155100091
We hit the trail to bring youa nutrient dense mix made with the best stuff from around the globe. Now you can enjoy our delicious and powerful trail mix on your next life-changing adventure!

Our Globe Trekker trail mix is packed with essential proteins, good fats, and dietary fiber to keep you going strong, like Jungle Peanuts from Ecuador, White Mulberries from Turkey, Cacao Nibs from Peru and Goji Berries from the Ningxia province of northern China.

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Jungle Peanuts , * , Cacao Nibs , * , Goji Berries , * , White Mulberries , * .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

