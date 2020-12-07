Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Organic Gold Flax Oil Artisan Cold-Pressed
8 fl ozUPC: 0089155100037
Product Details
Go Beyond Organic!
We believe the freshest and best tasting flaxseed grows in the most nutrient dense & mineral rich soil.
We Artisan press samples from several certified organic farmers. Then taste each batch to find the one with the lighest and nuttiest taste, showing its full potential of essential minerals and nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unrefined , Unfiltered , Raw Gold Flaxseed Oil , Gold Flaxseed Particulate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
