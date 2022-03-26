The EFA''s You Need!

Hemp Oil is considered to be one of the most nutritious of all plant oils and contains Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA)

But, not all hemp oil is created equally...Our hemp oil comes from a specially selected variety of hemp seeds that were brought over from Europe years ago.

Our hemp seed was carefully chosen for its light, nutty flavor and it boasts the best nutritional profile of all the varieties currently grown in Canada.