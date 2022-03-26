Foods Alive Organic Hemp Oil Artisan Cold-Pressed Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Hemp Oil Artisan Cold-Pressed

8 fl ozUPC: 0089155100021
Product Details

The EFA''s You Need!

Hemp Oil is considered to be one of the most nutritious of all plant oils and contains Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA)

But, not all hemp oil is created equally...Our hemp oil comes from a specially selected variety of hemp seeds that were brought over from Europe years ago.

Our hemp seed was carefully chosen for its light, nutty flavor and it boasts the best nutritional profile of all the varieties currently grown in Canada.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat11g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unrefined , Raw Hempseed Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
