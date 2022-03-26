Foods Alive Organic Hemp Oil Artisan Cold-Pressed
Product Details
The EFA''s You Need!
Hemp Oil is considered to be one of the most nutritious of all plant oils and contains Super Omega-3 (SDA) and Super Omega-6 (GLA)
But, not all hemp oil is created equally...Our hemp oil comes from a specially selected variety of hemp seeds that were brought over from Europe years ago.
Our hemp seed was carefully chosen for its light, nutty flavor and it boasts the best nutritional profile of all the varieties currently grown in Canada.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unrefined , Raw Hempseed Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More