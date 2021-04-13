A highly digestible, gluten free, mineral rich powder with a nutty flavor. Add this to your smoothies, shakes, juices, yogurts, or use it to replace up to 25% of the flour in your baked goods.

Our pea protein comes from the yellow split pea, making it a popular choice for both vegetarians and vegans alike.

Highly soluble and easy to digest, pea protein offers and excellent nutritional profile and is free of gluten, lactose, dairy and cholesterol.

Pea Protein is loaded with an abundance of vitamins and minerals, protein, fiber, anti-oxidants as well as essential and branch chain Amino Acids.

This is why more and more strength-training athletes and body builders are turning to pea protein to provide their nutritional punch!