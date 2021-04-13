Foods Alive Organic Pea Protein Superfoods Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Pea Protein Superfoods

8 ozUPC: 0089155100053
A highly digestible, gluten free, mineral rich powder with a nutty flavor. Add this to your smoothies, shakes, juices, yogurts, or use it to replace up to 25% of the flour in your baked goods.

Our pea protein comes from the yellow split pea, making it a popular choice for both vegetarians and vegans alike.

Highly soluble and easy to digest, pea protein offers and excellent nutritional profile and is free of gluten, lactose, dairy and cholesterol.

Pea Protein is loaded with an abundance of vitamins and minerals, protein, fiber, anti-oxidants as well as essential and branch chain Amino Acids.

This is why more and more strength-training athletes and body builders are turning to pea protein to provide their nutritional punch!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories65
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Pea Protein Powder .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
