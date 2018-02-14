Foods Alive Organic Power Snackers Lemon Chia-Crunch Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Power Snackers Lemon Chia-Crunch

3 ozUPC: 0089155100088
Product Details

Eats like a snack - Fuels like a meal

Enjoy these awesome crackers right from the bag, use as bread, crumble on salad, or with your favorite dips and spreads

Foods Alive blend maca, lucuma, coconut, vanilla and lemon juice with almonds and walnuts to create a sweet lemon meringue pie flavor.

Foods Alive is a family owned company dedicated to crafting  healthy foods, because just like you, they care deeply about the food our family eats. So you''ll only find the highest quality certified organic ingredients in the foods they make.

Foods Alive crackers come to life when they soak raw flax seeds in filtered water to begin the germination (or sprouting) process. This increases nutritional value, bioavailability and makes them easier to chew and digest. Then, they gently dehydrate the crackers overnight at a very low temperature.

The delicate process preserves the vital living enzymes and essential nutrients, while at the same time, creating a crispy, crunchy, savory snack.

This attention to detail allows them to craft all of their products with the highest quality of flavor, freshness and essential nutrition.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gold Flax Seed , * , Coconut Sugar , * , Shredded Coconut , * , Almonds , * , Walnuts , * , Sunflower Seeds , * , Sesame Seeds , * , Chia Seeds , * , Freeze Dried Reishi Mushroom , * , Lucuma Powder , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Maca Powder , * , Vanilla Extract , * , Lemon Juice Concentrate , * , Lemon Oil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
