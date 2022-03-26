Foods Alive Organic Protein Power Smoothie Booster Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Organic Protein Power Smoothie Booster

8 ozUPC: 0089155100093
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our 100% plant-based protein blend combines the nutritional benefits of chia, hemp, pea and sesame in a single, easy-to-use mix.

With branch chain essential amino acids, dietary fiber, trace vitamins and minerals, this perfect combination of nutrient rich protein powders is sure to help you build muscle and maintain endurance.

Don't worry, we don't add any artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. We give you the ideal vegan-friendly protein source to bolster your daily protein intake.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size(28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0g
Total Carbohydrate13g
Dietary Fiber12g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chia protein powder,* sesame protein powder*, hemp protein powder*, pea protein powder*.<br>*Certified organic ingredient.<p> Packaged in a facility that uses nuts.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More