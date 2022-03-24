Foods Alive Organic Superfood Dressing Greek Goodness Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Superfood Dressing Greek Goodness

8 fl ozUPC: 0089155100052
Product Details

The Good Fat Dressing!

Did you know that refined oils are unnatural and may compromise your health?

At Foods Alive, we ultra-cold press our own fresh oils in small batches and they are never refined. This maximizes the minerals and essential Omega Oils to provide your family with the healthiest superfood dressing on the market! You truly get what you pay for!

Homemade, from our kitchen to yours! When our flax oil and chia oil unites with creamy hulled hemp, savory garlic, onion, oregano and basil, it creates a  mouth-watering Grecian sensation!

Now everyone, including ornery seniors and finicky kids, can enjoy all the benefits of essential Omega Oils on salads, rice, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, wraps and more!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gold Flax Oil , * , Filtered Water , Rice Vinegar , * , Chia Oil , * , Hulled Hemp Seeds , * , Dijon Mustard , * ( Apple Cider Vinegar , * , Water , Mustard Seed , * , Salt , Turmeric , * , Spices , * ) , Onion Powder , * , Garlic Granules , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Oregano , * , Black Pepper , * , Basil , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More