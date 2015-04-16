Hover to Zoom
Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Black Sesame Seeds
14 ozUPC: 0089155100049

- Open Sesame...say it, you know you want to!
- Black sesame seeds can be added to all your favorite granolas, yogurts, energy bars, soups, dips, spreads and baked goods to add a unique nutty flavor and color appeal.
- Black Sesame
- In traditional Chinese medicine, black sesame seeds have sweet and neutral properties, and are associated with the kidney and livermeridians.
- They function to tonify yin jing and blood, moisten the intestines, and help build the spirit, or shen.
- A good source of calcium, fiber, iron, protein, phosphorus, magnesium and more. Sesame seeds have a nutty, slightly sweet flavor and aroma that is enhanced by lightly heating.
- Mix black sesame seeds with honey to create a sweet treat called Helva. In ancient times, women are believed to have eaten this mixture to prolong youth and beauty, whole Roman soldiers ate this mixture for strength and energy.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1.25g6%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat3.4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein3.2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Black Sesame Seeds .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More