Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Cacao Powder Raw

8 ozUPC: 0089155100056
Product Details

Theobroma Cacao Beans, were so highly cherished by the Aztecs and Mayans, that they were often used as currency and in religious ceremonies. Theobroma means "Food of the Gods".

Cacao Powder

The bean of the cacao plant is the source for all chocolate and cocoa products. Our cacao is grown on small farms under dense forest canopies, basking in the shade of tropical trees.

It grows in nutrient rich island soil, which gives it a unique flavor profile that is unlike any other. Each pod of cacao beans is hand picked and selected only when ripe and mature, providing you with the freshest possible flavor and best nutritional value.

Food Alive''s raw cacao powder makes it almost too easy to create delicious chocolate shakes, cakes, truffles, fudge and so much more!

Did you know that raw Cacao is one of nature''s best sources of Magnesium and contains more antioxidants per gram than red wine, green tea, acai or pomegranate?

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cacao Powder .

Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
