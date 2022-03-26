Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Chia Protein Powder Raw Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Chia Protein Powder Raw

8 ozUPC: 0089155100043
Chia Protein

For centuries chia seeds were used as a staple food alongside corn and beans by the ancient Aztecs, Incans and Mayans.

Foods Alive chia protein is crafted by delicately cold-pressing chia seeds to remove the omega rich oil. This creates a wonderful high protein and high fiber seedcake. Then, we carefully mill this seedcake into a fine powder that can easily be added to a variety of different food dishes to increase nutrition.

Loaded with an abundance of vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, anti-oxidants and all of the essential Amino Acids to provide a nutritional punch!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chia Protein Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible