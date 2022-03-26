Chia Protein

For centuries chia seeds were used as a staple food alongside corn and beans by the ancient Aztecs, Incans and Mayans.

Foods Alive chia protein is crafted by delicately cold-pressing chia seeds to remove the omega rich oil. This creates a wonderful high protein and high fiber seedcake. Then, we carefully mill this seedcake into a fine powder that can easily be added to a variety of different food dishes to increase nutrition.

Loaded with an abundance of vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, anti-oxidants and all of the essential Amino Acids to provide a nutritional punch!