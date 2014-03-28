Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Hemp Protein Powder Raw Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Hemp Protein Powder Raw

8 ozUPC: 0089155100035
Purchase Options

Product Details

Hemp Protein

Hemp is considered, by leading researchers and medical doctors, to be one of the most nutritious food sources on the planet.

It is one of nature''s best sources of plant-based protein because it has all of the essential amino acids the body needs, as well as being a source of fiber and Omegas.

Food Alives''s Canadian grown hemp protein powder is produce by milling and sifting hemp seed cake, a by-product of carefully pressing hemp seeds into hemp oil. Food Alive''s hemp protein powder has a smooth nutty taste that you''re sure to enjoy.

Hemp is the future, be a part of it!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2.5g10%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Hemp Protein Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More