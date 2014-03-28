Hemp Protein

Hemp is considered, by leading researchers and medical doctors, to be one of the most nutritious food sources on the planet.

It is one of nature''s best sources of plant-based protein because it has all of the essential amino acids the body needs, as well as being a source of fiber and Omegas.

Food Alives''s Canadian grown hemp protein powder is produce by milling and sifting hemp seed cake, a by-product of carefully pressing hemp seeds into hemp oil. Food Alive''s hemp protein powder has a smooth nutty taste that you''re sure to enjoy.

Hemp is the future, be a part of it!