Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Hulled Hemp Seeds Raw Perspective: front
Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Hulled Hemp Seeds Raw

8 ozUPC: 0089155100038
Product Details

Hulled Hemp

Hulled Hemp is the soft, delicate inner meat of the hemp seed without the crunchy shell. The texture is rich and creamy, while the taste is similar to a pine nut or sunflower seed. They are packed with Protein, Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Omega-3 and the rare Omega-6 GLA.

Enjoy right from the bag, grind ''em into a gourmet nut butter, add ''em to salads, soups, granolas, yogurts, energy bars, crackers, dips, veggies, baked goods and so much more! Just one o two spoonfuls can transform any recipe into a super nutritious and nutty treat!

Hemp is considered by leading nutritionists and medical doctors to be one of the most nutritious food sources on the planet...But not all hemp is equal.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Fat6.85g11%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5.2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

