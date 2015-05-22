Hulled Hemp

Hulled Hemp is the soft, delicate inner meat of the hemp seed without the crunchy shell. The texture is rich and creamy, while the taste is similar to a pine nut or sunflower seed. They are packed with Protein, Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, Omega-3 and the rare Omega-6 GLA.

Enjoy right from the bag, grind ''em into a gourmet nut butter, add ''em to salads, soups, granolas, yogurts, energy bars, crackers, dips, veggies, baked goods and so much more! Just one o two spoonfuls can transform any recipe into a super nutritious and nutty treat!

Hemp is considered by leading nutritionists and medical doctors to be one of the most nutritious food sources on the planet...But not all hemp is equal.