Foods Alive Organic Superfoods Maca Powder RAW
Product Details
During the height of theIncan Empire, legend has it that Incan warriors would consume maca before entering into battle, or before taking long journeys.
Maca Powder
Foods Alive Maca comes from a pristine Peruvian valley high in the Andes mountains of South America.Grown at around 14,00 feet above sea level, it is likely the highest growing crop in the world.
Alsoknown as"Peruvian ginseng", this amazing adaptogenic root may help nourish the endocrine system, enhance the ability to deal with stress and boost energy, endurance, strength and performance.
Instead of coffee for you next morning pick-me-up, add this delicious powder to your smoothie, herbal tea or nut milk. The great caramel, malt-like flavor also makes it an easy addition to granolas, yogurts, cookies, crackers, pies, puddings and so much more!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Organic Maca Powder .
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.