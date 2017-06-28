During the height of theIncan Empire, legend has it that Incan warriors would consume maca before entering into battle, or before taking long journeys.

Maca Powder

Foods Alive Maca comes from a pristine Peruvian valley high in the Andes mountains of South America.Grown at around 14,00 feet above sea level, it is likely the highest growing crop in the world.

Alsoknown as"Peruvian ginseng", this amazing adaptogenic root may help nourish the endocrine system, enhance the ability to deal with stress and boost energy, endurance, strength and performance.

Instead of coffee for you next morning pick-me-up, add this delicious powder to your smoothie, herbal tea or nut milk. The great caramel, malt-like flavor also makes it an easy addition to granolas, yogurts, cookies, crackers, pies, puddings and so much more!

