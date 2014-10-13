Packed with Fiber, Essential Amino Acid Proteins and Essential Fatty Acids, our Toasted Hemp Seeds are lightly Seasoned with Sea Salt to Make a Delicious and Nutritious Wholesome Snack

Toasted Hemp

Hemp seeds provide Fiber, Protein, Iron, Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin E, Manganese, Omega-3 and the rare Omega-6 GLA. It is considered by leading researchers and medical doctors to be one of the most nutritious food sources on the planet

Enjoy these Toasted Hemp seeds right from the bag as a snack, or add them to all your favorite salads, yogurts, energy bars, crackers, pasta, soups, dips, baked goods and so much more.

Just open or two spoonfuls transform any recipe into a super nutritious & nutty treat!

What makes Hemp so Great?

Hemp has been an important source of nutrition for thousands of years in Old World cultures. Fiber from the stalk is used to make clothing, rope, nets and more. Hemp is 5 X''s more productive per acre than trees when it comes to paper production. Did you know that Thomas Jefferson wrote a draft of the Untied States Declaration of Independence on hemp paper?

Hemp is the future, be a part of it!