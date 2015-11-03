Foods Alive Organic Superfoods White Mulberry Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Organic Superfoods White Mulberry

8 ozUPC: 0089155100027
Purchase Options

Product Details

White Mulberries

Naturally sweet, chewy clusters of vanilla scented goodness!  Foods Alive white mulberries are from the Morus alba species from Turkey. They were brought over from China to Turkey during the silk trade because their leaves were (and remain) the primary source of food for silk worms.

The tree has a short life span and grows fast. Its fruit is a multiple-fruit since each berry is comprised of small clusters of buds.

Recent studies show that Mulberries contain polyphenols (normally found in grapes and red wine), flavonoids, anthocyanins, alkaloids and resveratrol. They are also a good source of iron.

Enjoy these by the handful or add them to granola, salad, yogurt and more!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar13g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic White Mulberry

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More