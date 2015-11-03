White Mulberries

Naturally sweet, chewy clusters of vanilla scented goodness! Foods Alive white mulberries are from the Morus alba species from Turkey. They were brought over from China to Turkey during the silk trade because their leaves were (and remain) the primary source of food for silk worms.

The tree has a short life span and grows fast. Its fruit is a multiple-fruit since each berry is comprised of small clusters of buds.

Recent studies show that Mulberries contain polyphenols (normally found in grapes and red wine), flavonoids, anthocyanins, alkaloids and resveratrol. They are also a good source of iron.

Enjoy these by the handful or add them to granola, salad, yogurt and more!