Foods Alive Superfood Dressing Asian Ginger
Product Details
The Good Fat Dressing!
Did you know that refined oils are unnatural and may compromise your health?
At Foods Alive, we ultra-cold press our own fresh oils in small batches and they are never refined.
This maximizes the minerals and essential Omega Oils to provide your family with the healthiest superfood dressing on the market!
You truly get what you pay for!
Homemade, from our kitchen to yours! When our hemp oil and black sesame oil unite with zesty ginger, savory garlic and a dash of cayenne, it creates a mouth-dazzling sensation reminiscent of the orient!
Now everyone, including ornery seniors and finicky kids, can enjoy all the benefits of essential Omega Oils on salads, rice, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, wraps and more.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hemp Oil , * , Black Sesame Oil , * , Filtered Water , Bragg Liquid Aminos ( Soy ) , Coconut Sugar , * , Rice Vinegar , * , Ginger Powder , * , Chia Seed , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Garlic Granules , * , Chili Powder , * , Cayenne Pepper , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
