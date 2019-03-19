Foods Alive Superfood Dressing Asian Ginger Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Superfood Dressing Asian Ginger

16 fl ozUPC: 0089155100080
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Good Fat Dressing!

Did you know that refined oils are unnatural and may compromise your health?

At Foods Alive, we ultra-cold press our own fresh oils in small batches and they are never refined.

This maximizes the minerals and essential Omega Oils to provide your family with the healthiest superfood dressing on the market!

You truly get what you pay for!

Homemade, from our kitchen to yours! When our hemp oil and black sesame oil unite with zesty ginger, savory garlic and a dash of cayenne, it creates a mouth-dazzling sensation reminiscent of the orient!

Now everyone, including ornery seniors and finicky kids, can enjoy all the benefits of essential Omega Oils on salads, rice, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, wraps and more.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hemp Oil , * , Black Sesame Oil , * , Filtered Water , Bragg Liquid Aminos ( Soy ) , Coconut Sugar , * , Rice Vinegar , * , Ginger Powder , * , Chia Seed , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Garlic Granules , * , Chili Powder , * , Cayenne Pepper , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More