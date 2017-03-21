Foods Alive Superfood Dressing Better than Ranch Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Foods Alive Superfood Dressing Better than Ranch

16 fl ozUPC: 0089155100069
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Good Fat Dressing!

Did you know that refined oils are unnatural and may compromise your health?

At Foods Alive, we ultra-cold press our own fresh oils in small batches and they are never refined. This maximizes the minerals and essential Omega Oils to provide your family with the healthiest superfood dressing on the market! You truly get what you pay for!

Homemade, from our kitchen to yours! This vegan dressing is sure to surprise even the pickiest of eaters! Go ahead, give it to your meat-lovin friends and watch their faces when you tell then it''s vegan!

Now everyone, including ornery seniors and finicky kids, can enjoy all the benefits of essential Omega Oils on salads, rice, pasta, vegetables, sandwiches, wraps and more!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories125
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sesame Oil , * , Water , Coconut Sugar , * , Minced Onion , * , Chia Oil , * , Hulled Hemp Seeds , * , Lemon Juice Concentrate , * , Shredded Coconut , * , Apple Cider Vinegar , * , Himalayan Pink Salt , Garlic Granules , * , Parsley , * , Basil , * , Black Pepper , * , Dill Weed , * . * , Certified Organic Ingredient

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More