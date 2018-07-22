Ideal for sous vide cooking, these FoodSaver Pre-Cut Vacuum Sealing Bags allow better heat transmission to your food and ensures that packets stay submerged during the sous vide water bath.FoodSaver bags are ideal for Sous Vide cooking as they remove all the air around the food to help lock in flavors and natural juices.

Helps remove all the air around the food to help lock in flavors and natural juices

Place vacuum-sealed bags in water at any temperature up to 195° for as long as the recipe dictates

Unique multi-layer material construction

25 quart-sized bags and 10 gallon-sized bags