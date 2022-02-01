Force Flyers Rocket Drone allows users to transform their drone into a small easy to transport This unique design allows for a highly stable flight for maximum versatility. The digital proportional control allows for incredibly precise flight through tight spaces that will challenge even the most experienced pilot. 6 axis gyro for Maximum Flying Fun with auto flight stabilization. Features include 2.4G for long range control crash resistant ABS plastic hi res video camera and convenient USB recharging. A truly unique flying experience enjoyed by youth and adults alike. USB charging cable drone controller and spare parts included. For indoor or outdoor use. Flight time of 1012 minutes. Range of 50 75 meters. Recharge time of about 60 minutes.

. New movement in remote control. Controlled by the wave of your hand using Glove Control technology. Full 3D flight control super stable gyro flight and thumbcontrolled throttle in the glove. Make your helicopter swirl dance and lasso. Recharged using the USB cord included in about 35 minutes. Adult supervision is required