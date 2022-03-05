Ingredients

Maltose, Glutinous Rice Powder, Water, Modify Starch (Corn, Tapioca), Bubble Milk Tea Paste (Maltose, Jack Bean, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Artificial Milk Tea Flavor, Artificial Black Tea Flavor, Black Tea Powder, Cocoa Powder), Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Emulsifier), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Sodium Phosphate (Acid Regualtor).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More