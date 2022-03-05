Formosa Yay Bubble Milk Tea Mochi Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Formosa Yay Bubble Milk Tea Mochi Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Formosa Yay Bubble Milk Tea Mochi

6.35 ozUPC: 0063919265314
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

An authentic Japanese snack! The delicious taste of bubble milk tea in mochi form.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltose, Glutinous Rice Powder, Water, Modify Starch (Corn, Tapioca), Bubble Milk Tea Paste (Maltose, Jack Bean, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Artificial Milk Tea Flavor, Artificial Black Tea Flavor, Black Tea Powder, Cocoa Powder), Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Emulsifier), Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Sodium Phosphate (Acid Regualtor).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More