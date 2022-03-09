This premium protecting facial treatment is infused with high quality ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid which hydrates skin, locks in moisture and diminishes signs of aging. Aloe Vera moisturizes, soothes and tightens skin.Different than other mists, this product works to not only freshen your face with a burst of hydration, but also helps fight bacteria and illness causing germs that adhere to the face - without drying or damaging skin.Mist in the morning, post workout, before sleep, on the go and whenever you need a quick cleanse and refresh.Helps protect, moisturize and refresh skin.Our unique Zeolite based formulation works to reduce and slow the growth of illness causing microorganisms, while caring for your skin. Zeolitehas been recognized for its strong antimicrobial properties and has been clinically proven to slow and reduce the growth of microorganisms or bacteria for extended periods of time. Zeolite is proven safe for skin.