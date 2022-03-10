This premium facial treatment is infused with high quality ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid which hydrates skin, locks in moisture and diminishes signs of aging. Aloe Vera moisturizes, soothes and tightens skin. Different than other facial cleansers, this product not only deep cleanses, unclogs pores and draws out dirt and pollutants, but also fights bacteria and illness causing germs that adhere to the face - without drying or damaging skin. Helps protect, purify and replenish skin.

Our unique Zeolite based formulation works to reduce and slow the growth of illness causing microorganisms, while caring for your skin. ZEOLITE has been recognized for its strong antimicrobial properties and has been clinically proven to slow and reduce the growth of microorganisms or bacteria for extended periods of time. ZEOLITE is proven SAFE for skin.