An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but an apple also makes a great costume. The Child's Apple Unisex Costume features a round red bodysuit with an unattached green leaf and a brown stem hat. When your child shows up for their school Halloween parade dressed as an apple they are sure to get a an A for the day. You always refer to them as the apple for your eye and when your child wears this costume they will be. literally.

. This costume includes a hood, apple tunic with attached sleeves. One-size fits most children. Does not include cartoon hands,tights, or shoesRed.One-Size.100% Polyester, Exclusive of decoration.Child.Unisex.Everyday.0.92 lbs