Hover to Zoom
Forum Novelties 243438 Purple Grapes Child Costume, One Size
1UPC: 0072177374174
Purchase Options
Product Details
Coordinate your decor and party theme with our wide range of party supplies which are innovative as well as durable and easy to use. Our items can match any theme in your mind and make it the most memorable party.Features
- This costume includes a grape tunic with attached sleeves, grape balloons, and a hood
- One-size fits most children
- Does not include cartoon hands,tights, or shoes
- Attractive and fun designs
- Perfect for all parties - indoor or outdoors
- Color: Purple
- Size: One-Size
- Material: 100% Polyester, Exclusive of decoration
- Age: Child
- Gender: Unisex
- Style: Everyday
- Weight: 1.01 lbs