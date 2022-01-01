Forum Novelties 243439 Tomato Child Costume, Red - One Size Perspective: front
Forum Novelties 243439 Tomato Child Costume, Red - One Size

1UPC: 0072177374176
Product Details

Coordinate your decor and party theme with our wide range of party supplies which are innovative as well as durable and easy to use. Our items can match any theme in your mind and make it the most memorable party.

Features. This costume includes a tomato tunic, and a cap. One-size fits most children. Does not include cartoon hands, shirt, pants, tights, or shoesSpecifications. Color: Red. Size: One-Size. Material: 100% Polyester, Exclusive of decoration. Age: Child. Gender: Unisex. Style: Everyday. Weight: 0.62 lbs

 