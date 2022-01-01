Nobody can match our selection when it comes to Halloween and party merchandise. You have a variety to choose from the costume to its matching accessories and coordinating party supplies. Make your party time memorable this season with our range of products.

From back in her day to yours comes Aunt Gertie herself! Become the world famous Aunt Gertie today with this Child Aunt Gertie costume. Made from polyester, this Child Aunt Gertie costume features a pink and green dress with a retro print just like Auntie used to wear. Also included is a grey wig with pink curlers just like grumpy Gertie loved to wear all the time. Gerties look is better completed with glasses and a cane as accessories, just to remind everyone that the bones are sore and Gertie sure is feeling grumpy! If youre looking for a funny costume thats light on the scare but heavy on the laughs, be sure to become Aunt Gertie this Halloween.

. Spot clean onlySmall.Everyday.100% Polyester.Child.5.15" H x 11.65" W x 14.25" L.0.79 lbs